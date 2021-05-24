Saudi Arabia extends validity of iqamas, visas of expatriates

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has granted a free extension of the validity of visas and iqamas until June 2 for expatriates who are currently stranded in the countries facing a travel ban due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Saudi Arabian finance minister approved a free of cost extension of validity of iqamas (residency permits), exit and re-entry visas of stranded expatriates, the Saudi Press Agency reported citing a royal order

It was learnt that the iqamas and visas will be extended until June 2, 2021.

Read: Saudi Arabia asks airlines to register traveller immunisation data

The approval for the validity extension was granted by the finance minister following the directives of King Salman as a part of the continuous efforts taken by the government to ensure the safety of citizens and residents and to mitigate its economic and financial impacts on them.

Moreover, the General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has also confirmed that the extension will be done automatically in cooperation with the National Information Center.

Read: Passengers arriving in Saudi Arabia now required to declare possessions

Earlier in March, Saudi Arabia had permitted the visitors who were currently inside the kingdom to extend their stay up to 180 days after paying a fee.

The decision had been taken after Saudi Arabia decided to suspend all international flights for two weeks in light of the outbreak of coronavirus.

Comments

comments