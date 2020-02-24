Saudi Arabia introduces visa-on-arrival facility for Pakistanis

Saudi Arabia has introduced a multiple-entry visit visa for Pakistanis and all other applicants who have a valid UK, US or Schengen visa, according to a Gulf News report.

Visitors having the visa which will be valid for one year will also be able to perform Umrah. They can get visa on arrival at any international airport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia given that they have a credit card to pay a fee amounting to SR440 as cash is not accepted.

Travellers can stay for 90 days at a stretch and can enter the country multiple times during the validity period of their visit visa.

Read More: Expatriates who flout this ban face being barred from returning to Saudi Arabia

The new visa service started last month, the report said, quoting a reservation agent at the Saudi Airlines in Dubai.

“Anyone who has a valid UK, US or Schengen visa can obtain visit visa to Saudi Arabia on arrival. However, visa is issued to only those applicants who have used their US, UK or Schengen visa for at least once. You will not be given visa on arrival if you have US, UK or Schegen visa stamped on your passport but have never used it,” she explained.

Read More: Saudization: KSA bans foreigners from hospitality jobs

First-time travellers are required to travel on one of the Saudi-based airlines to get visit visa on arrival.

Whereas, repeat flyers who already hold Saudi visit visa can use any other airline.

Comments

comments