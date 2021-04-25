Saudi Arabia has issued a “Two Hundred” denomination of the Saudi currency, on the occasion of the five-year anniversary of launching the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

According to the local media report, this issue is based on Article No. (4) of Saudi Monetary Law issued by Royal Decree No. (6).

On the occasion of the five-year anniversary of launching “Kingdom’s Vision 2030”, the Saudi Central Bank issued the Two Hundred-Riyal banknote. pic.twitter.com/6hhdfKPFHe — SAMA | البنك المركزي السعودي (@SAMA_GOV) April 24, 2021



In this regard, Saudi Arabia’s Central Bank clarified that the 200 riyal banknote will be put into circulation by Sunday (today), together with other current banknotes in all its denomination as official legal tender.

The Central Bank stated that the new Two Hundred denomination was printed according to the latest standards in the field of banknote printing.

The new denomination is characterized by various technical specifications, high-quality security features, distinctive design, and attractive colors, which highlight the design of this denomination.

The new banknote comes in gray color with a picture of the founder King Abdul Aziz on the front of the banknote, the logo of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 in 3D design, in addition to the Saudi Central Bank name, and the banknote value in the Arabic letters and numbers.

The back of the banknote carries an image of “Qasr Al Hukm” in Riyadh City, the Saudi Central Bank name, and the banknote value in the English letters and numbers.

