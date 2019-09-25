Saudi Aramco restores oil output earlier than expected

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has restored its oil production capacity to 11.3 million barrels per day after Sept. 14 attacks on oil facilities, three sources briefed on Saudi Aramco’s operations told Reuters.

Crude output from the Khurais field is now at 1.3 million bpd and the Abqaiq field is currently at about 4.9 million bpd, the sources said.

Yemen’s Houthi group on September 14 attacked two Saudi Aramco plants in Abqaiq and Khurais provinces.

Abqaiq is located 60 km (37 miles) southwest of Aramco’s Dhahran headquarters. It contains the world’s largest oil processing plant, handling crude from the giant Ghawar field and for export to terminals Ras Tanura – the world’s biggest offshore oil loading facility – and Juaymah. It also pumps westwards across the kingdom to Red Sea export terminals. Khurais, 190 km further southwest, contains the country’s second-largest oilfield.

The Houthis’ military spokesman, without providing evidence, had said that the attacks had achieved direct hits on refineries at both sites, which are over 1,000 km from the Yemeni capital Sanaa, and pledged a widening of attacks on Saudi Arabia.

