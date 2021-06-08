Got Covid jab outside Saudi Arabia? Now update your status online

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabia citizens and its residents who have taken COVID-19 vaccine jabs while being outside of the kingdom, can now register their information on the Tawakkalna app, the Saudi health ministry announced on its Twitter handle on Monday.

The ministry said in its tweet earlier that anyone who gets their coronavirus vaccine outside the Kingdom can register in the systems of the health ministry online. Their information will be reflected in the Tawakkalna app, via the official link.

However, the ministry pointed out that the applicants who seek to update their status should ensure information accuracy of particulars provided, and having a national or resident identity is a condition.

According to the ministry’s instructions, the entered documents must be in PDF form with not more than 1 MB size.

Applicants must ensure that their vaccine certificates fulfill some requirements laid out by the ministry, which include that their personal data should be mentioned in the certificate.

READ: Saudi Arabia extends validity of iqamas, visas of expatriates

The remaining requirements are that the certificate must be in either Arabic, English, French, or translated into Arabic. Also that the certificate must contain the name and date of the vaccine and its batch number.

Applicants who seek their certificates need to attach a copy of their passports in addition to vaccination certificates, the ministry stressed.

It warning that a new application cannot be uploaded while another is pending.

The ministry said that the processing of an application may take up to five working days, reiterating that the approved vaccines in Saudi Arabia are Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca, and Janssen.

Those who do not have a national identity or a residency permit and wish to visit the Kingdom can register their vaccination status electronically.

Comments

comments