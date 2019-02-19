Saudi crown prince wants health center in KP in honour of Pakistani man

ISLAMABAD: In a token of acknowledgment for a local Pakistani, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman has sought creation of a health centre in the hometown of a Pakistani man who saved 14 lives during the floods in Jeddah around a decade ago.

The Saudi crown prince expressed his desire for establishing a health center during his two-day visit to Pakistan that concluded on Feb 18.

Farman Ali Khan had died while saving 14 people in a flood that swept the city of Jeddah in 2009. He was posthumously awarded the King Abdul Aziz Medal of the First Order by the Saudi government and Pakistan’s Tamgha-e-Shujat by then President Asif Ali Zardari, reported the Arab News.

Read more: PM Khan thanks Saudi crown prince for release of Pakistani prisoners

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has already named one of its street in Jeddah after Farman.

In an Arab News report published on Monday, Khan’s daughters, Zubaida, Madeeha and Javeriah, said their father would always be alive in their memory.

It may be noted here that in November 2009, as flash floods struck the port city, Farman Ali Khan secured a rope to his waist and jumped into the water to rescue people. He managed to save 14 lives, but he drowned as he attempted to rescue the 15th person.

Comments

comments