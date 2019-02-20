IN BRIEF: Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s visit to Pakistan

In December last year, the Government of Pakistan had announced that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman would visit the country in February.

Without going into the specifics, the Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had said that he will come with ‘a huge foreign investment proposal’.

The crown prince arrived in Pakistan in the third week of February. Pakistan Air Force jets escorted the royal aircraft as soon as it entered the Pakistani airspace.

He received a warm, pompous welcome, worthy of his royal stature. Breaking away from the protocol, Prime Minister Imran Khan himself drove the crown prince to the prime minister house.

The two dignitaries later held a one-on-one meeting, after which the ministers of two countries signed on memorandums of understanding (MoUs)

To further the cooperation in several sectors includings sports and youth affairs, energy exploration and power generation, and finance and trade,

Addressing the gathering after signing of MoUs, the prime minister requested the crown prince to provide in-land immigration facility to Pakistani pilgrims and raised the matter of 3000 Pakistanis imprisoned in Saudi jails for petty crimes to which the crown prince assured the prime minister of his full cooperation

Next morning, 2107 Pakistani prisoners were ordered to be released from Saudi prisons

The crown prince on numerous occasions underscored the depth of friendship between Pakistan and China he went on to call himself ‘Pakistan’s ambassador in Saudi Arabia’ and also called Pakistan his ‘second home’

The crown prince also expressed faith in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s leadership and expressed his desire to carry forward the cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia

He said that Pakistan had the potential to become a big economy by 2030 and said his country will continue to do more for the development and progress of Pakistan

