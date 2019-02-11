Saudi Crown Prince’s security team arrives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The security team of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Pakistan on Monday ahead of his scheduled visit to the country.

According to sources, the security team of the Saudi crown prince visited several places to review security arrangements in the federal capital.

“A team of doctors and a delegation of Saudi mediapersons who will cover Mohammed bin Salman’s tour have also reached Islamabad,” sources added.

Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) is due to arrive in Pakistan on February 16 for a two-day visit, as per the Saudi ambassador to the country.

The crown prince is likely to be accommodated at the Prime Minister House during his visit.

A week earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had also reviewed arrangements for the upcoming visit of the crown prince. He presided over a high-level meeting in Islamabad to review arrangements, including potential agreements to be signed with the kingdom during the crown prince’s visit to foster bilateral cooperation.

Read More: Saudi Arabian crown prince to soon visit Pakistan, announce $15bn investment

Sources say “historical deals” which would be inked during the visit of the crown prince are being given final shape.

It was previously reported that agreements of huge investment worth 15 billion dollars on behalf of the Saudi Arabian government will be inked during the visit of Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

A petrochemical complex would be built from Saudi Arabia’s investment in Gwadar and a memorandum of understanding will be signed in this regard, the sources had said.

The kingdom has already transferred $3 billion as promised during visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan, to face balance of payment issue.

Comments

comments