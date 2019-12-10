Saudi delegation meets Pervaiz Elahi, discusses ways to enhance trade ties

LAHORE: A Saudi delegation comprising leading businessmen called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his office in Lahore on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Matters of mutual interest, investment opportunities in various sectors including in textile field, economic policies and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are tied in everlasting cultural, religious and historical bonds. He said that Pakistanis proud of its relations with Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi delegation’s head, Fahad bin Muhammad Al Bash said that they were here to explore investment opportunities in the country. He vowed to improve bilateral economic cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

The Saudi delegation also visited Sialkot and showed interest for investment in surgical instruments and sports goods.

Earlier on February 13, Finance Minister Asad Umar had said Pakistan welcomes investments of Saudi Arabia’s companies in various sectors, including petro-chemicals and mining sector.

Talking to a Saudi Arabian delegation in Islamabad, he had appreciated Saudi Arabia for joining the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

Asad Umar had said both the countries were focused on providing opportunities to the youth to enable them play a key role in socio-economic development.

