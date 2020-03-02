Saudi Deputy Defence Minister delivers ‘important message’ to PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Monday met Deputy Defence Minister for Saudi Arabia, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Deputy Defence Minister for Saudi Arabia delivered an important message from the monarchy to the premier during the meeting.

Meeting of the dignitaries underscored the relationship between Saudi Arab and Pakistan with an emphasis on building and enhancing mutual cooperation.

PM Imran Khan on the occasion said that Saudi Arabia has been an all-weather friend for Pakistan who the country has relied upon consistently and have in turn been helped without fail.

The premier hailed the growing economic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and called it a mutually beneficial development.

PM Imran Khan also mentioned India’s continued illegal hegemonic rule on disputed Kashmir while explaining the racist, anti-Muslim ideology of Hindutva being practised by the Indian government.

