Saudi fighter jet crashes in Yemen
A Saudi fighter jet crashed in conflict-torn Yemen, the Riyadh-led military coalition said Saturday, as the Houthi rebels said they downed the plane.
The Tornado aircraft came down on Friday in northern Al-Jawf province during an operation to support Yemeni government forces, the coalition said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.
The coalition did not specify the fate of the crew or the cause of the crash.
The Houthis’ Al-Masirah television said the jet was downed by the them using an “advanced surface-to-air missile”.
The Houthis reported multiple coalition airstrikes on Saturday in the area where the plane went down as local residents gathered near the debris, according to Al-Masirah.
The coalition intervened against the Houthis in 2015, first with air and naval forces and later with ground forces as well.