Saudi FM visiting Pakistan on Thursday, sources claim

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan will make a trip to Pakistan this coming Thursday, sources privy to the government quarters reported.

The Minister for Saudi Foreign affairs is likely to spend a day in Pakistan, sources claimed.

The trip is being touted as one of tantamount importance for the region and Pakistan – Saudi Arabia relationships in the backdrop of the Kuala Lumpur episode.

Sources went on to claim that the foreign affairs minister will hold meetings with his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan.

Saudi Arabia, earlier on December 21 rejected reports that Pakistan bowed out of the Kuala Lumpur Summit under its pressure.

In a statement, the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Islamabad clarified that relations between the two countries are superior to the language of threats. These ties are strategic based on mutual trust, respect and understanding, it added.

The statement noted that the two countries enjoy a consensus of views on most regional and international issues, especially the issues of Islamic nation. It said that Saudi Arabia has always stood with Pakistan in difficult times and that the kingdom strives always to stand with Pakistan to be a successful and stable country.

