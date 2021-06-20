Saudi govt will announce list of 60,000 Hajj pilgrims on June 25

JEDDAH: The Saudi Arabian pilgrimage ministry has Sunday announced it has received about 500,000 pilgrimage forms for Hajj this year out of which it will decide the final list of 60,000 on the 15th of 11th Islamic calendar month Dhu al-Qi’dah (June 25), ARY News reported.

Those who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 and who have not been to Hajj before will be prioritized, the ministry confirmed.

It said the requests can be submitted by the candidates until the 13th of Dhu al-Qi’dah (June 23) after which it will close and the result will be announced in two days after that.

Separately in a recent development earlier this week, the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) laid out new guidelines for all incoming airlines in a circular according to which all passengers must download the Covid prevention app ‘Tawakkalna’ on their phones before they land in the Kingdom.

All the airlines make sure the passengers know the condition of having the app downloaded in their phones, GACA said in the circular it rolled out today.

