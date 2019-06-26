KARACHI: Saudi Arabia has abolished the condition of immigration landing card for Hajj pilgrims.

To facilitate Hujjaj, the Saudi aviation authority ended the condition and issued notifications to all airlines across the world, including Pakistan.

General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) issued the notification in this regard.

As per GACA, the Hajj pilgrims will not have to submit the immigration landing card at the Jeddah airport.

Pakistan’s Hajj flight operation to airlift intending pilgrims to the holy land of Saudi Arabia will commence from July 4.

Radio Pakistan reported that Spokesperson of Ministry of Religious Affairs Imran Siddiqui said, this year Hajj flight operation is also being started from Quetta on July 7. Earlier, the pilgrims from Balochistan were shifted to Karachi and Multan for their onward travel to Saudi Arabia.

He further told that comprehensive arrangements have been put in place both in Makkah and Madina for the convenience of the Hujjaj.

