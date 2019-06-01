Web Analytics
Saudi king warns attacks could threaten oil supplies

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Saturday warned that “terrorist” attacks in the region could imperil global oil supplies.

“We confirm that terrorist actions not only target the kingdom and the Gulf region, but also target the safety of navigation and world oil supplies,” the king told a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the holy city of Makkah.

King Salman has called on Gulf and Arab leaders to confront Iran’s “criminal acts” after sabotage attacks damaged four vessels, two of them Saudi oil tankers, in the Sea of Oman and twin Yemeni rebel drone attacks shut down a key Saudi oil pipeline.

“We will resolutely confront aggressive threats and subversive activities,” King Salman said on Twitter just before the start of the OIC summit.

The OIC meeting is the third and final summit hosted by Saudi Arabia this week, aimed at galvanising support among Arab and Islamic nations.

