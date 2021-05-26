Saudi man pardons son’s killer ahead of execution

In what was described as humanitarian gesture, a Saudi man pardoned his son’s killer before his execution in Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk.

The killer was due to walk the gallows on Monday after a final court ruling for the murder he committed during a brawl about four years back.

Awwad Sulaiman, the victim’s father, pardoned the killer before the convict was to be put to death at an execution site.

“I gave up the right to execution [of the killer] for the sake of Almighty Allah, hoping I’m setting a good example,” the father told Saudi online newspaper Sabq.

He said that in the renunciation statement, he stipulated that no blood money or financial rewards should be offered or parties hosted for him in connection with his step.

