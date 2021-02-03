Pakistan abolishes visa fee for Saudi nationals

ISLAMABAD: In a major relief, Pakistan on Wednesday abolished visit, tourist and transit visa fee for the citizens of Saudi Arabia, ARY News reported.

According to media reports, Pakistan’s visit, tourist and transit visas will be free for Saudi nationals, however, the processing fee will be charged from them.

Sources said that fees for work and business visas will remain unchanged for Saudi nationals. Single-entry business visas (30 to 90 days) are now priced at 100 riyals, multiple visa for one year at 150 riyals and multiple visa for two years at 200 riyals, said the sources.

Read More: Pakistan extends online visa facility to 192 countries

Earlier on January 20, Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed had said that Pakistan had extended online visa facility to 192 countries.

Addressing the media after visiting the Islamabad Airport, Rasheed had said that online visa service had been started on orders of PM Imran and the premier had directed for smooth issuance of visas through it.

“E-passport service will be launched soon while the passport validity period had been increased up to ten years for labourers,” the interior minister had told the media.

Comments

comments