WATCH: Saudi prince moves hands after 15 years in coma

RIYADH: In a miracle, Saudi Arabia’s Prince Al-Waleed bin Khalid Al-Saud moved his hand after 15 years in coma.

In a video that went viral on social media, Prince Al-Waleed bin Khalid Al-Saud can be seen moving his hand in response to someone conversing by his bedside.

ابن الغالي الحبيب خالد بن طلال الوليد

الحمدلله الذي يحيي من يشاء بأمره

الحمدلله الذي رد لك عافيتك فلا يأس مع قدرة الله pic.twitter.com/QObPiUxtRJ — Noura (@Nora_bnt_Talal) October 19, 2020

“Hello, hi,” the person says to the prince, prompting him to lift two fingers.

“Let me see, higher, higher!” she says in a successful attempt to encourage more movement.

The Saudi prince had also shown such a movement in 2015.

The Saudi prince has been on a ventilator since 2005 after suffering a brain haemorrhage during a car accident, the New Arab reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that his father, has refused to give up on his son and insists on monitoring his condition with hopes that he may one day wake up.

