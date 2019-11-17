Web Analytics
Saudi prince passes away, confirms royal court

Saudi prince royal court Prince Turki

RIYADH: Prince Turki bin Abdullah bin Saud bin Nasser bin Farhan Al Saud has passed away, confirmed the Saudi Royal Court announced, Khaleej Times reported.

According to the report, funeral prayers will be performed at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh.

Funeral prayers for the soul of the late Prince Turki will be performed at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh, following afternoon (Asr) prayer.

Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman expressed their condolence over the death of Prince Turki.

