Saudi state minister for Foreign Affairs to arrive in Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD: Saudi State Minister for Foreign Affairs Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir will reach Islamabad on Wednesday (today) on a day-long visit to Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to the schedule of the visit issued by the Saudi Embassy, he will hold meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discuss bilateral relations and regional situation.

Moreover, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan will also arrive in the federal capital on Wednesday (today).

During his stay in Islamabad, he will hold meetings with the country’s top civil and military leadership.

It may be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan is in contact with the world leadership especially with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman on the Indian occupied Kashmir issue.

It was another blow for India on the diplomatic front, as earlier, staying true to his friendship with Pakistan, Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman had refrained from passing any comment against Pakistan much to the dismay of Indian media.

Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman neither spoke on Pulwama attack nor cited a single word in the joint declaration released on the conclusion of his trip to India.

