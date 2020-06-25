‘Saudi Summer’ campaign aimed to support Saudi tourism sector

RIYADH: Saudi Tourism Authority revealed its latest campaign aimed to encourage residents to explore various parts of the country for holidays after coronavirus lockdown restrictions were lifted.

The campaign titled “Saudi Summer” is based on extensive data research which suggests that 78% of the population was curious to explore their own country.

Read More: FM Qureshi holds telephonic conversation with Saudi counterpart

Saudi Arabia has multiple tourist destinations alongside the historic and cultural landmarks.

Minister of Tourism, Ahmed Al Khateeb, said that effort was being made to sustain Saudi tourism industry which had suffered greatly during the pandemic.

Read More: Saudi Arabia imposes ban on entry of Iqama holders

Starting from June 25 until September 30, 2020, the “Saudi Summer” campaign is promoting ten, locations across the nation. The ten areas are: Jeddah and KAEC; Abha; Tabuk; Khobar, Dammam and Ahsa; Al Baha; Al Taif; Yanbu and Umluj; and Riyadh.

The locations are touted to offer fertile valleys, quiet beaches, dense forests and cool climates,

Comments

comments