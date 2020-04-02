Saving lives amid coronavirus outbreak top priority: Bilawal

LARKANA: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said that saving people’s lives amid COVID-19 outbreak is the top priority of the Sindh government, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting to review measures against the novel coronavirus at Naudero House, Bilawal Bhutto urged the people to follow the lockdown and the safety instructions issued by the government.

He maintained that social distancing can keep people safe from the deadly virus.

Earlier in the day, 20 new cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in Sindh, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 761.

According to the Sindh health minister, 12 cases had emerged in Karachi, while eight were detected at the Sukkur isolation facility.

Dr Azra Fazl Pechuhu had said the number of coronavirus cases in Karachi was 295 while 135 cases were detected in Hyderabad. She had said 250 cases were reported among pilgrims at the Sukkur quarantine centre.

Earlier today, the health minister had confirmed another death from novel coronavirus in Sindh, raising the provincial death toll to 10.

The 65-year-old patient was a resident of Tando Muhammad Khan and had been brought to a hospital in Hyderabad on March 28. He had a history of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

