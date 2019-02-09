SBCA finalizes strategy to raze illegal storeys, portions in Karachi

KARACHI: As the second phase of anti-encroachment drive begins, the Sindh Building Control Authority has devised strategy to raze illegal storeys, portions and structures of buildings in the metropolis Karachi.

SBCA has decided to prepare the lists of converted residential plots and sought the layout plans of 25 KDA schemes to restore Karachi to its original shape.

According to a notification issues by the SBCA, illegal portions, floors of buildings would be demolished in collaboration with other departments. While sports grounds would also be restored in the second phase of anti-encroachment drive.

Sources said that the Sindh government would be taken into confidence over the second phase of anti-encroachment drive in Karachi.

Earlier, the Supreme Court, on January 11, had sought reports on the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Justice Ahmed also sought details of the Pakistan Railways and Karachi Water and Sewerage Board’s (KWSB) retrieved land during the operation. The Sindh chief secretary, local government secretary, Karachi Commissioner, and Railways officials had been summoned for the meeting as well.

