SBCA has allowed illegal construction since its inception: Khawaja Izhar

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) Khawaja Izhar Ul Hassan on Saturday claimed that the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has allowed illegal constructions since its inception, ARY News reported.

Talking to the media, senior politician of MQM-P said that some people have an innate hatred for Karachi which they act out through their bad decision making.

Izhar said that the city’s tolerance threshold has been tested for far too long, he said that party workers await orders from the Rabata Committee and will initiate a process to surround the Chief Minister’s House.

The politician said that he and his party workers do not fear arrests or politically motivated cases against them.

Khawaja Izhar added that the people who have thus far died and have been injured or made homeless demand justice.

In conclusion, Izhar added that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) silence on matters of extreme importance in Sindh raise a lot of questions although they and MQM-P share an alliance.

