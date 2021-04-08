SBCA asks Nasla Tower residents to vacate apartment building in 7 days

KARACHI: Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) on Thursday evening issued notice to Nasla Tower residents to vacate the building in seven days, ARY News reported.

The SBCA issued the notice after Supreme Court ordered the demolition of 11-storey residential building located on Karachi’s Shara-e-Quaideen.

The SBCA district East director, in a letter issued to residents of Nasla Tower, has asked them to vacate apartments within seven days.

Nasla Tower is located at the intersection of Shara-e-Faisal and Shara-e-Quaideen.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed today resumed a hearing on the petitions against the encroachments in the city at Karachi Registry.

At the outset of the hearing, the CJP asked the Karachi commissioner about the residential project.

According to the Sindh Building Control Authority, the building has not been constructed on any nullah, the commissioner remarked.

The advocate general said that one side of the building is illegal and that would be demolished.

The court said we are canceling the lease of the plot and directed the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to demolish Nasla Tower.

