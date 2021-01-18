Two more SBCA officers suspended over corruption charges

KARACHI: The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) on Monday suspended two officers for authorising illegal constructions in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, ARY News reported.

As per details, the SBCA has suspended senior building inspector Ikhteyar Hussain and inspector Danish Ali. A notification has been issued.

Sindh government in August 2020 had formed a committee to review the Sindh Building Control Authority’s (SBCA) affairs and monitor the issuance of permits for construction of high-rises and approval of maps by it.

In a similar action taken against SBCA officials on September 19, 2020, the Sindh government had suspended three Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officers, including assistant directors and building inspectors over corruption charges.

Three officers had been suspended after a complaint of corruption was received against them by the Sindh local government minister office.

The Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has issued directives to immediately suspend SBCA assistant directors Nadeem Shaikh and Rafi Raza and building inspector Shahzad Arain over corruption charges.

