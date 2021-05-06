Bank branches to remain open during lockdown: SBP

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has allowed banks to open selected branches on May 10 and 11, subject to the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the spread of novel COVID-19 disease.

The branches will deal with the public between 9am and 2pm, the SBP said in a statement.

The central bank previously announced that all bank branches across Pakistan will remain open on Saturday, May 8.

The Karachi Port and Customs House will also remain open from May 10 to May 12, PM’s aide on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood said.

Read More: All banks to remain open on Saturday

On Monday, the federal interior ministry released a notification announcing 10 to 15 May as off days across Pakistan on account of Eid.

According to the notification, the holidays are approved by the Prime Minister after consultations with all stakeholders and keeping in mind recommendations by National Command Operation Center (NCOC) in a bid to limit Covid spread.

Comments

comments