All banks will remain closed on first of Ramazan, SBP announces

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said Monday ahead of holy month of Ramazan it shall remain closed for public dealing on 1st of Ramazan (April 14), 1442 A.H. ARY News reported.

The first day of the holy month shall be observed as “Bank Holiday” for the purpose of deduction of Zakat, said the circular by the central bank.

“All banks / DFIs [Development Finance Institutions]/ MFBs [Micro Finance Banks] shall, therefore, remain closed for public dealing on 1st Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, 1442 A.H.”

However, the announcement added that all employees of the banks, DFIs and MFBs will attend to their official assignments, which may be in-office or work-from-home, as designated under the current COVID-19 situation.

For the staffers, the bank holiday shall be treated as a normal working day, except no public dealing.

The Sindh government on Monday notified new timings for public offices during the holy month of Ramazan, which is expected to begin from April 14.

In this connection, a notification has been issued by the provincial administration.

As per the notification, public offices under the provincial government working five days a week (Monday to Friday) will operate from 10 am to 4 am for the first four weekdays and will close down at 1 pm on Friday.

