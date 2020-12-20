SBP to hold consultation on banking on equality policy for reducing gender gap

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan is all set to hold a consultation on banking on equality policy for reducing the gender gap in financial inclusion, ARY News reported.

In a statement, SBP said that women’s access to financial and economic opportunities is essential for sustainable and inclusive economic growth. “Only 18 per cent of adult women in Pakistan have an active bank account compared with 51 per cent men.”

In order to address the gender disparities, the SBP has adopted medium-term national target of 20 million active women bank accounts by 2023 under national financial inclusion strategy. The target will be achieved through the launch of a policy to reduce the gender gap in financial inclusion, titled banking on equality, which aims to promote women financial inclusion in Pakistan.

“Banking on Equality: Reducing the Gender Gap in Financial Inclusion”, is a flagship policy initiative of State Bank of Pakistan for promoting women financial inclusion, read the statement.

The policy will introduce a gender lens within the financial sector through specific measures to bring a shift towards gender friendly business practices.

SBP Governor, Dr. Reza Baqir will host the consultative launch of the banking on equality policy with introductory presentation on the policy by SBP Deputy Governor Ms. Sima Kamil, and followed by a high level panel discussion around women’s financial inclusion.

The panel members would include Princess Zahra Aga Khan Director Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), Ms. CeylaPazarbasioglu from IMF and Dr. Reza Baqir Governor, State Bank of Pakistan while Dr. Anita Zaidi from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) will moderate the panel discussion.

Comments

comments