KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday stopped different modes of payments including credit cards for subscribing to Indian content in Pakistan including Zee5 video-on-demand service, ARY News reported.

A notification has been issued in this regard.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The notification reads that: “We are in receipt of a letter from Cabinet Division, Government of Pakistan whereby they have instructed to stop different modes of payments including credit cards for subscribing Indian content in Pakistan including Zee5.”

Read More: Indian network of over 265 ‘fake media outlets’ peddling propaganda against Pakistan exposed

The SBP has further asked all other banks in Pakistan to immediately stop different modes of payments to Indian channel Zee5.

“It is advised to ensure meticulous compliance of aforementioned instructions of Government of Pakistan and submit compliance status to PSD, SBP by November 13, 2020,” the notification reads.

Comments

comments