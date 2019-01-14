SBP expands National Financial Literacy Programme to all over Pakistan

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday expanded the scope of the National Financial Literacy Programme (NFLP) to all over Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The bank has announced that to create awareness about the NFLP and more specifically, sensitize the masses regarding the on-ground execution, a dedicated NFLP mass media campaign would be launched from Tuesday through print, radio and social media.

It is important to mention here that the programme launched on pilot basis from August 2017 in 77 districts of the country, has now entered into the second year of implementation, the SBP said.

“The scope of the project has been extended to all 158 districts of the country. The education on different financial themes like budgeting, savings, investments, debt management, consumers’ rights & obligations, Islamic banking, branchless banking and currency management is imparted through dedicated half-day class room trainings,” the central bank said.

The state bank said it was implementing the NFLP as one of its flagship programmess to provide basic financial education to unbanked and low-income strata, especially the youth and women.

“The program is funded from the Asian Development Bank’s ‘Improving Access to Finance Facility’ and is being rolled-out in different phases to complete its objective of reaching one million beneficiaries in five years, through a unique public private model, which engages banking institutions and SBP-BSC field offices to impart NFLP messages in far-flung areas of Pakistan,” it said

A dedicated NFLP toll free helpline and a dedicated website would also be launched from Tuesday to facilitate public in getting information about the programme, its features, schedule of ground iterations or any other information they deem require.

