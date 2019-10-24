SBP facilitates expats for biometric verification of accounts

KARACHI: Realizing difficulties being faced by expats in operating their bank accounts, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued detailed instructions on the alternate arrangement to facilitate their biometric verification.

According to a press release issued by SBP, overseas Pakistanis may approach their respective banks through email/surface mail and provide identity documents like valid Passport, Visa, CNIC and NICOP (National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis) as an alternative arrangement for biometric verification for operating their bank accounts as usual.

In this regard, detailed instructions regarding biometric verification are available on the website of SBP.

The arrangement has been made in line with State Bank’s continuous monitoring of the progress of the banking industry with respect to biometric verification; and it has been reiterated to banks for extending their fullest cooperation to their overseas customers.

Read More: Banks introduce mobile app for accounts’ biometric verification

Earlier on October 10, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) promised to the Senate Body that the bank accounts of overseas Pakistanis would not be closed for next six months subject to the provision of valid passport copy, visa, exit stamps and resident permit in NADRA’s online system “Verisys”.

Executive Director SBP told the committee that more than 95 percent bank accounts of overseas Pakistanis had been verified through the biometric mechanism and the rest of the accounts were also being verified.

Comments

comments