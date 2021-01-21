Web Analytics
SBP foreign reserves fall $386mn to $13.01bn

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fell by $386 million compared with $13,400 million in the previous week, ARY News reported.

According to the data released by the central bank, net reserves held by the SBP stood at $13,013 million.

The overall liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the country stood at $20.12 billion, including $7,106 million forex holdings of the commercial bank.

Earlier today, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Reza Baqir called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

During the meeting, SBP Governor Reza Baqir briefed the premier on the overall economic situation of the country besides discussing the stability in exports and remittances besides apprising the future targets.

Read: ‘Good news’ soon for markets about restarting IMF program: SBP governor

Baqir also informed PM Khan regarding the Roshan Digital Accounts in the meeting.

