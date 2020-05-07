SBP foreign reserves increase by $259 million

KARACHI: Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) have witnessed an increase of United States Dollar (USD) 259 million during the week ending on April 30, ARY NEWS reported.

Sharing details of the foreign reserves held by the country, the SBP in its statement said that the total liquid foreign reserves of the country stood at US$ 18,755.1 million on 30 April.

Giving its breakup, it said that the SBP currently held the foreign reserves of upto $12,329.4 million and $ 6,425.7 million reserves held by the commercial banks.

Meanwhile, in view of coronavirus outbreak, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday announced that it will not issue fresh currency notes for Eid-ul-Fitr this year.

Read More: SBP directs banks to provide disinfected cash to people

In a notification, the central bank clarified that new currency notes will not be issued on the eve of Eid this year amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Sources said that SBP’s COID-19 committee head has imposed ban on issuance of fresh notes on Eid. The decision has been taken as part of measures to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Comments

comments