SBP foreign reserves rise $378mn to $13.67bn

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange reserves were recorded at $13,673 million during the week ending on March 26.

According to the data released by the central bank, net reserves held by the SBP stood at $13,673 million.

Net reserves held by commercial banks amounted to $7,163 million.

Overall liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 20.836 billion as of March 26, 2021.

Pakistan on March 30 received $498.7 mn as a third tranche of the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In a message posted on its Twitter account, the SBP said that it had received an IMF tranche of US$ 498.7 million (equivalent to SDR 350 million) under the Extended Fund Facility.

