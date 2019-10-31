Web Analytics
SBP Governor Reza Baqir calls on PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Reza Baqir has met Prime Minister Imran Khan where he has given a briefing over the current economic situation, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Dr Reza Baqir called on PM Imran Khan where they exchanged views on the latest economic situation.

The SBP governor briefed the premier regarding the matters related to the central bank and financial affairs, whereas, they both discussed the foreign reserves and stability of the national currency against the US dollar.

Sources said that SBP Baqir has also apprised Prime Minister over the financial strategies to control interest and inflation rates.

 

