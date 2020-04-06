KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday launched a helpline to facilitate bank customers during coronavirus lockdowns.

As part of its measures to facilitate bank customers that are faced with extraordinary challenges arising out of the coronavirus crisis in the country, the central bank launched the helpline, saying they can now approach it through the helpline in case their queries or complaints are not being answered by banks.

Customers can call on 021-111-727-273 during office hours.

The SBP asked the public to use digital payment services as much as possible to help banks provide their services with minimum staff to ensure their safety.

It has also taken notice of phone calls to bank customers by fraudsters seeking personal information taking advantage of the current conditions.

SBP advised all banks to ensure that their call centres or helplines are available 24/7 for instant customer support.

