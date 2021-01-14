Web Analytics
SBP reserves fall $12mn to $13.4bn

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fell by $12 million compared with $13,412 million in the previous week, ARY News reported.

According to the data released by the central bank, net reserves held by the SBP stood at $13,400 million.

The overall liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the country stood at $20.5 billion, including $7,119 million forex holdings of the commercial bank.

