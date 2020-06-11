SBP reserves fall by $266mn

KARACHI: Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased by $266 million to $10.9 billion during the week ended on June 6, ARY News reported.

According to the central Bank’s statistics, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $ 16.7billion in the previous week.

The decrease was attributed to the government’s external debt repayments of $301 million.

Giving a break-up of the foreign reserves position, it said that commercial banks currently hold reserves of upto $6.6 billion.

Earlier on June 4, Pakistan’s foreign reserves had witnessed a decline of United States Dollar (USD) 1,712 million during the week ended on May 29.

According to the central Bank’s statistics, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country had stood at US$ 16,920.1 million on 29 May.

Giving a break-up of the foreign reserves position, it had said that the reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at $10,362.1 million while commercial banks held reserves of upto $ 6,558 million.

