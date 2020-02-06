Web Analytics
SBP reserves jump $359mn to $12.27bn

State Bank of Pakistan SBP monetary policy

ISLAMABAD: Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), during the week ending January 31, increased by $359 million to $12.27 billion, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the data released by the central bank, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country increased by $282 million to $18.64 billion.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under:

Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: $12.27 billion

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: $6.37 billion

Total liquid foreign reserves: $18.64 billion.

Earlier on January 30, foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), during the week ending January 24, had increased by $184 million to $11.9 billion.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $18,362.7 million on 24th of this month.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position was as under:

Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: $11,915.2 million

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: $6,447.5 million

Total liquid foreign reserves: $18,362 million.

