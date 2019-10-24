SBP’s reserves rise $79 million to $7.89 billion

Web Analytics
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) net reserves increased by $79 million to $7.89 billion during the week ending Oct 18, ARY News reported.

According to the central bank’s data, the country’s total foreign reserves stood at $15.18 billion.

A breakup of the foreign reserves position is as follows:

Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan — $7.89bn

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks — $7.29bn

Total liquid foreign reserves — $15.18bn

