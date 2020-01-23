Web Analytics
SBP reserves rise to $11.7bn

SBP, State Bank of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), during the week ending January 17, increased by $146 million to $11.73 billion, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the data released by the central bank, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $18,271 million on 17th of this month. The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under:

Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: $11,731.5 million

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: $6,539.5 million

Total liquid foreign reserves: $18,271 million

Read More:SBP reserves jump $82mn to $11.58bn

Earlier on January 16, the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) net reserves had increased by $82.3 million to $11.58 billion during the week ending January 10, ARY News reported.

According to the data released by the central bank, the country’s total foreign reserves stood at $18.12 billion.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position was as under:

Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: $11.58 billion

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: $6.53 billion

Total liquid foreign reserves: $18.12 billion.

 

