SBP’s reserves rise $40 million to $8.39 billion

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) reserves increased by $40 million to $8.39 billion during one week ending on November 8, ARY News reported.

According to the central bank, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $15.50 billion.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under:

Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: $8.39 billion

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: $ 7.10 billion

Total liquid foreign reserves:$ 15.50billion.

Last week, the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) reserves increased by $443 million to $8.35 billion. According to the central bank, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $15.51 billion.

