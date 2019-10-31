Supreme Court adjourns hearing of GIDC case for one week

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has accepted the plea of the lawyer representing a private gas company seeking an adjournment of the hearing in Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The apex court resumed the hearing of GIDC case through video link where the lawyer of a private gas company, Muneer A Malik, pleaded the court to adjourn the hearing due to Supreme Court Bar’s annual elections.

Justice Mushir Alam questioned the attorney general regarding the postponement of the hearing.

To this, the attorney general replied that he is not opposing the adjournment of the hearing, however, it is a sensitive case. He added that the government has already submitted an appeal for early hearing of GIDC case which should be conducted on a daily basis. He added that the deputy attorney general has been tasked to appear in the hearing in case of his absence.

Later, the top court accepted Malik’s plea and adjourned the hearing for one week.

The federal government had moved to the Supreme Court over Gas Infrastructure Development Cess ordinance and sought early hearing of the case.

Following the directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Attorney General had filed a petition at the top court’s registrar office which sought immediate hearing of the GIDC case.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to withdraw the GIDC ordinance on September 04 in view of the controversy surrounding the law that allowed to waive off Rs210 billions of Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC).

