SC allows KP govt to build hospital, university near Swat golf course

ISLAMABAD: Nullifying the Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) verdict, the Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to construct a child hospital and a university on the land seized by a golf club in Swat, ARY News reported.

After hearing the case, an apex court’s three-member bench headed by Justice Musheer Alam ruled that the provincial government could not be stopped from initiating public projects on its own land.

The apex court also allowed the KP government to establish a rescue-1122 center on the land. However, the court ordered that the golf course will also remain functional on the land.

It is pertinent to mention here that the golf course covered around 500 kanals land out of the total 960 kanals. The provincial government wanted to build a hospital and a university on rest of the land but the members of the golf club had moved the court against the government’s decision.

