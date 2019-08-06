SC approves review petition seeking disqualification of Murad Ali Shah

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court approved a review petition for hearing seeking disqualification of Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah with a split verdict, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A three-judge bench of the apex court headed by Justice Shaikh Azmat Saeed, granted a review petition with 2-1 split verdict. Two judges Justice Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan approved the plea for hearing while Justice Umar Atta Bandial rejected the plea.

The court issued notice to Murad Ali Shah for the case.

A bench of the Supreme Court had earlier dismissed the appeal of the petitioner against a verdict of Sindh High Court seeking disqualification of Murad Ali Shah.

Petitioner Roshan Ali Buriro in his plea said that Murad Ali Shah, while concealing his UAE work permit and lying in front of the electoral body during 2013 general elections, is no more truthful and honest, thus he should be declared disqualified.

A Sindh High Court bench had rejected a petition seeking disqualification of Murad Ali Shah for failing to disclose his Canadian nationality and United Arab Emirates Iqama to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

