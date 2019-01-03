SC extends bail of former IGP Sindh Ghulam Hyder Jamali 

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday extended the bail of former Inspector General of Police Ghulam Hyder Jamali until January 10, in a graft reference of Rs1.4billion.

Justice Manzoor Malik, took up the case pertaining to bail plea of Ghulam Hyder Jamali, the former Sindh’s top cop.

“The accountability watchdog until now, has not issued arrest warrants of Jamali,” the judge remarked.

The apex court directed the NAB’s prosecutor to appear before the court after taking guidelines from the high-ups, and extended Jamali’s bail.

The hearing of the case was later adjourned till January 10.

Mr Jamali along with six other policemen has been facing charges of alleged corruption in the purchase of equipment for Sindh police amounting to Rs. 1.4 billion.

Karachi’s Accountability court charge-sheeted former Inspector General of Sindh police Ghulam Hayder Jamali and six other accused in a corruption case in 2017.

The indictment came in the corruption references filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in line with the directions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan that took action after allegations surfaced that nepotism and corruption was committed during Jamali’s tenure as IGP Sindh in recruiting hundreds of policemen.

Comments

comments