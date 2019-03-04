Supreme Court dismisses bail plea of chicken thief

ISLAMABAD: Rejecting the bail plea of a chicken thief, the apex court on Monday directed the trial court to decide the case within three months.

A two-member bench of the Supreme Court, comprising on Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Faez Isa heard the chicken theft case today (Monday).

Advocate general Islamabad told the court that the suspect had been convicted in four cases and added that beside stolen chickens, a water dispenser, LCD, computers, laptops, jewelry and other thins were recovered from his house.

Replying to a question, the suspect’s counsel told the court the his client was a labourer. Justice Qazi Faez asked what did he had any enmity with the police? He asked that did the police bought the things from the market which were recovered from the suspect’s house?

The investigation officer told the apex court that the police had recovered around a half to truck of stolen chickens from his house.

Justice Qazi Faez said that they shocked to read such news in the news papers but reality surfaced when the proceeding begun.

