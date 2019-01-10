SC seeks Balochistan govt’s reply on water commission report

ISLAMABAD: A two-member commission formed to probe into non-availability of potable water in Balochistan’s Bolan district submitted its interim report in the Supreme Court on Thursday.

A bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar was hearing a suo motu case related to a shortage of drinking water in Bolan district.

On Dec 14, the top court formed a two-man commission headed by Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Amanullah Kanrani to probe the water issues facing the area. Other member of the probe body was engineer Ghulam Usman Babai.

Mr Kanrani submitted the interim report to the bench which then directed the advocate general of Balochistan to submit the provincial government’s response to it on the next hearing. The hearing was adjourned for an indefinite period.

At the previous hearing, a resident of Bolan district’s Bagh Nari area informed the bench that water schemes were approved for the area in the past but couldn’t see the light of day.

At this, the chief justice remarked entire government funds go to payment of salaries to employees in lieu of development work.

The Bolan deputy commissioner said a water filtration plant will be installed in the area within two months.

Comments

comments