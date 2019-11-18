SC bars govt from selling Pakistan Steel Mills land

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday barred the federal government from selling land of Pakistan Steel Mills, ARY News reported.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed, heard the case related to payment of provident fund to PSM employees.

As the hearing went underway, the deputy advocate general, who was representing the government, told the court that the government is selling the land as they don’t have sufficient funds to pay salaries and provident funds to employees.

During the hearing, Justice Gulzar Ahmed expressed anger over the performance of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM).

Privatisation Commission decides to privatise Pakistan Steel Mills: sources

“PSM used to manufacture cars, rockets and trucks, but now the production of the mill is zero. It has been ruined by responsible people to fill their own pockets,” remarked Gulzar Ahmed.

The court barred the government from selling the PSM land saying “It cannot be sold as it belongs to the people”.

The hearing was subsequently adjourned for 15 days.

